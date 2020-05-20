Donna Wiegle, a 30-year cervical cancer survivor, who is now four years into her cancer journey with stage IV ovarian cancer, will give an interactive Zoom session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Resilience & Inspiration While Living A Life with Terminal Cancer is the title of the session, according to a news release from the Beth Wright Cancer Center in Ellsworth.

It has not been easy for Wiegle, but she has an amazing way of putting one foot in front of the other, continuing to live her life in a positive way. Her mission is to help other women learn the symptoms of ovarian cancer and to help them advocate for themselves with their medical providers.

She will tell the story of her remarkable journey — the difficulty of receiving a cancer diagnosis, the challenges with treatment and its side effects, her hospitalizations, and her surgery to remove a tumor in her chest that was a spread of ovarian cancer. She also will share how she deals with the mental toll and financial impact.

As Wiegle continues to live a life with terminal cancer, she finds ways to move on and inspire others. She has found support with friends she has made at the Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreat. Her greatest joy is spending time on her motorcycle. She completed a solo ride in 2019 on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling across the U.S to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and raise money for several nonprofit cancer organizations, including the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

Wiegle believes in living a purposeful life and continues to run a small health center on Swan’s Island where she lives with her husband, Charlie, and their two rescue dogs.

To register, call 664-0339 or email [email protected].

