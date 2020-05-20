A restaurateur and sommelier from South Portland will be seen competing on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night.
Publicists for the long-running game show announced Wednesday morning that Nathan Berger, of South Portland, would be a contestant on the episode airing Wednesday night. Locally it can be seen at 7:30 p.m. on Portland TV station WMTW.
Berger will be the third Mainer this year to compete on the show, and at least the fourth since last fall. Tiffany Eisenhauer, a physician assistant from Freeport, appeared on one show in April while Dennis Coffey, a bartender from Old Orchard Beach, won three games and more than $52,000 in January. Jessica Garsed of Augusta, a medical librarian, won more than $53,000 during four shows last October.
“Jeopardy!” had been airing older episodes the last couple of weeks. But publicists announced “Jeopardy” would be airing new episodes this week, filmed before the pandemic shut down production.
