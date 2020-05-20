University of Maine Cooperative Extension is launching a food preservation webinar series at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, May 26 through Oct. 27, according to a news release from Kate McCarty of the UMaine Extension.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest” begins with freezing fiddleheads and making refrigerator spring pickles. The 45-minute sessions will include discussion and demonstration of research-based preserving methods by UMaine Extension food preservation staff. Topics for June include freezing rhubarb and greens, preserving strawberries and herbs, and drinks from the garden. Participants will have the opportunity to be paired with a trained Extension Master Food Preserver volunteer for advice throughout the growing season.

A $5 donation is suggested for each webinar; payment is not required to participate.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/food-preservation-webinar-series/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact McCarty at 781-6099 or [email protected].

