The Waterville Noontime Rotary Club will hold its annual Spring Fling Auction online on Thursday, May 28, starting at 6 p.m.

Interested supporters must register online at watervillerotaryspringfling.eventbrite.com. The registration donation is $10 per person. Participants will then receive an invitation for both the silent and live auctions, according to a news release from Jeff Melanson of the Rotary club.

The Spring Fling is an annual Rotary fellowship event where members connect with friends and raise money to support the important work Rotary does here in greater Waterville and around the world. Far more than simply a social event, this is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Prior Spring Fling projects supported have been the literacy program — Rhoda Reads, the Waterville RiverWalk at the Head of Falls as well as the Teen Parent School Program at The Maine Children’s Home. The Spring Fling has also made several global water projects possible.

2020 Spring Fling proceeds will support the United Way of Mid Maine’s Community First Fund assisting community betterment and crisis recovery efforts. The UWMM Community First Fund is supporting nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis such as the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, People Who Care Food Cupboard, Maine Children’s Home and several others.

The 2020 auction is keeping with all current public health and safety guidelines online via Zoom. It will include a silent auction, with pictures and descriptions of each item and bids can be made using an online site call ‘Bidding Owl’ and Zoom. Items include gift certificates to many local restaurants, 25 pounds of lobster, a cookie decorating party for 10, two tickets to Keb Mo’s Concert at the Waterville Opera House, pottery, a country-style barbecue party for 20 by Pete’s Pig Catering, a kayak, rum balls, a mushroom hunting party, a psychic reading party for fourth to six people with wine and beer, wine and cheese baskets, and many other valuable items.

The event will begin with a virtual cocktail hour between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and silent and live bidding after 6:30 p.m. Live auctioneer will keep the evening fun and entertaining while the club raises vital funds for the United Way of Mid Maine and the community.

For more information, contact Melanson at 314-0412 or [email protected].

