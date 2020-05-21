Since late March I have been privileged to volunteer with Chloe Maxmin, candidate for Senate District 13 (all of Lincoln County plus Washington and Windsor). When the coronavirus hit, instead of politicking, Chloe thought it more important to call every senior in the district to make sure they’re OK and to offer whatever help they might need.
We volunteers with Chloe have made some 11,000 calls and have talked with nearly 4,000 people. Thankfully, most folks are well, but we’ve helped more than 100 with food assistance, urgent medical issues, access to prescription medications or navigating the unemployment system. For those who are lonely, we set up a buddy system to check in and cheer them up. It was a joy to make these calls!
Most importantly, we connected with our neighbors in a new, mutually supportive way. What a refreshing way to do politics! Public service rather than personal power is the inspiration for and essence of Chloe’s platform and mission.
I’ve known and admired Chloe since she was a young girl growing up on her family’s farm in Nobleboro. She was a star at Lincoln Academy and away at college after that, but she came back to her roots here in Maine. She is currently representative of House District 88 (Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson, half of Nobleboro) and holds two jobs.
On November 3 I will be delighted to vote to elect Chloe Maxmin our state senator. As her outstanding record and creative commitment to helping seniors weather the pandemic demonstrate, Chloe is uniquely qualified to serve and help us build healthier, more productive, resilient communities.
Susan Stedman
Westport Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin busy building better communities
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton gets what Maine is all about
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 21
-
Editorials
Our View: Census needs more time to complete count
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.