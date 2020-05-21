I am writing to endorse my new friend, Chris Hamilton of Whitefield, as the Democratic candidate for the Maine House of Representatives for District 88 (Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and Nobleboro).
It is lonely staying at home during these challenging times. I met Hamilton several weeks ago, when he sent me a campaign letter. He called me a few days later to see how I was doing. I was so impressed that he cared enough to call me. Two weeks later he checked in again. We have had wonderful conversations about growing up in Maine, and the past and the future of our state and country. This has helped me get through these tough times.
Neighbors caring for neighbors — that is what Maine is about.
Hamilton would make a great legislator — I encourage you to vote for him in the Democratic primary.
Joyce Acheson
Chelsea
