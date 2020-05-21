I am thrilled to be able to vote for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 3, as she is running for state Senate District 13. Maxmin is someone who is devoted to serving her constituents.

I received a call from one of her volunteers to check up on me during this pandemic and to offer help, if needed. How timely and kind and neighborly and unexpected! How old-fashioned! But isn’t that exactly what should happen? For a young person to be concerned about senior citizens’ needs is especially admirable.

But more important, she also represents what I hope for in the future: a green New Deal, support for public education, access to affordable and decent health insurance, and an accessible and caring state government.

Natasha Mayers

Whitefield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »