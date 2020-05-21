Rep. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, recently wrote a column (“A new kind of politics,” May 9). This is not a new kind of politics, but the kind of politics of people like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This is the politics espoused by Roger Baldwin and Margaret Sanger. It was the politics of Joseph Stalin. They proposed that the government take control of everything. The “new Socialism” is quite like the old Socialism. Government has a place, but cliques and dictators tend to rise to the top in Socialism.

I am almost 94 years old and have lived through a lot. Younger people may think that you can get everything free, but somebody always has to pay. Granted, Chloe is a good campaigner. What I am concerned about is her votes if she gets into office. She has not indicated a concern for the sanctity and dignity of human life. As a representative, she voted to expand MaineCare for elective abortions, paid for by taxpayers. She also voted to allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to perform abortions.

I believe that all life is from God and is sacred. I believe that women who have unplanned pregnancies should have a compassionate place to turn; that is why our church is a supporter of crisis pregnancy centers.

Rep. Maxmin also voted for Maine’s “death with dignity” law, which goes against the doctor’s oath of “Do no harm.” This is putting the doctor in place of God.

Maxmin’s “new politics” are not what our state needs.

Albert Boynton

Whitefield

