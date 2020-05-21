GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three local students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the president’s list for high academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

They include: Zachary Hilton, of South Gardiner, a junior studying Biblical studies; Gennah Mason, of Fayette, a junior studying early childhood education; and Matthew Steward, of Skowhegan, a senior studying criminal justice.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

