Brad Sandelin of West Gardiner has been named May Student of the Month at Capital Area Technical Center, according to a news release from Stephanie Turgeon, student services coordinator.

Sandelin is a senior from Gardiner Area High School enrolled for the second year in the Plumbing and Heating program. His favorite thing about Capital Area Technical Center was that most of the work is hands-on, which he feels is much more effective for him than siting down to listen and learn, according to the release.

His instructor, Nick Smith said, “Brad has been a quiet leader in the shop all year, always working hard and never taking a day off. His ability to shine without being in the spotlight did not go unnoticed. It has been my pleasure to work with student like Brad.”

Outside of school, Sandelin enjoys archery and helps coach an archery development program.

In the fall, he plans to attend Central Maine Community College and continue his studies in Plumbing, Heating and HVAC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: