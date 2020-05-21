AUGUSTA — Cony High School has announced its students ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020. Students are listed in rank order, according to a news release from Bonnie L. Cloutier, guidance secretary.

Ian Harden, valedictorian, is the son of Judy Harden and Leina Cortese, of Augusta. Harden serves as secretary of the National Honor Society, and as captain of the varsity boys tennis team. Harden is a math team leader, a member of the Quiz Team, Spanish Club Media Team, Rameses, and Student and Class Council.

Harden is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, a National AP Scholar, Boys State Delegate, Top Main Association of Math Leagues Scorer, and American Regions Mathematics League participant.

He volunteers for MaineGeneral, Key Club events such as Walk for Hope, NHS events, such as Free ME from Lung Cancer’s Save your Breath Run.

Harden plans to study biochemistry, with the future goal of becoming a surgeon.

Last Thoughts: “Although the coronavirus pandemic has transformed our lives, and I, as well as many other seniors, can’t spend our last few months of high school at Cony, things will get better, and we will return to normal life, stronger.”

Mallory Turgeon, salutatorian, is the daughter of Stephanie and Chris Turgeon, of Augusta. Turgeon is a member of the National Honor Society, and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. She was a Girls State Delegate, and a scoring member of the Math Team and the Cony Quiz Team, where she competed on High School Quiz Show Maine. Turgeon also is co-founder of Cony’s Environmental Club, and a member of the Spanish Club, the Spanish National Honor Society, and has earned the Seal of Biliteracy.

Turgeon was a varsity fall and winter cheerleader for all four years of high school, receiving KVAC second team freshman and sophomore years, and KVAC first team senior year, as well as NCA All American for two years. She also will participate in the Lobster Bowl in July. She also was a member of varsity softball throughout high school.

She has volunteered at MaineGeneral, accumulating more than 100 hours of community service, escorting patients to appointments and doctors’ offices. She has spent numerous hours scriptwriting, filming and editing recruitment videos for Capital Area Technical Center and Cony High School. In addition, Turgeon worked on a project creating a video to aid in fundraising for the new Cony turf field.

Turgeon plans to attend Boston University, where she will pursue a degree in film and television, with the hopes of becoming a director or producer.

Last Thoughts: Turgeon is incredibly thankful for the support of her family, friends and all Augusta School Department staff from K-12. She encourages everyone to reach and stay in contact, whether through social media, email or in person.

Molly Dutil, first honors part, is the daughter of Cindy Dutil, of Augusta. Dutil is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Team and Quiz Team, as well as the German Club. Dutil has played varsity tennis and volleyball, and has been a student instructor and library aide.

She has been selected for scholarship trips to Germany and Colorado for German learning, and is a member of the German National Honor Society. Dutil has received the Varsity Coach’s Award for Volleyball. She also chartered the first Antler group in the state, and serves as chaplain and vice president.

Dutil has volunteered her time through multiple groups, including church ministries, Augusta Elk and Antler Lodge, Cony National Honor Society, and as a student instructor. Dutil also works as a receptionist for Sprague and Curtis Real Estate.

She plans to attend Husson University, where her goal is to earn her Doctor of Pharmacy.

Last Thoughts: “This is not the end we expected, but our time together and our time at Cony has taught me that life goes on, and as Tennyson said, ‘I follow up the quest. Despite of day and night and death and hell.’”

Cecilia Guadalupi, second honors part, is the daughter of Laurie Fromm, of Augusta. Guadalupi serves as vice president of the National Honors Society, and a member of the Math Team, Quiz Team, Science Bowl, Spanish Club and Environmental Club.

She has been part of the Cony swim team all four years, and has been named captain. She also has competed in track and field for three years, and ran cross country for one. Guadalupi swims year round for the Kennebec Valley YMCA Stingrays. She participated in a sustainability contest, creating three fully functioning aquaponics systems with two partners. She was KVAC Swimmer of the Meet this past year, and Class A State Swimmer of the Year both junior and senior years, and was named KJ Swimmer of the Year.

Guadalupi volunteers as a summer track coach through Augusta Rec, and as a swim coach for Kennebec Valley YMCA Stingrays. Additionally, she spends many hours at Kennebec Valley Humane Society, and at the Cony Closet.

She plans to attend Hillsdale College in Michigan, where she will major in biology on a pre-medical track.

Favorite Cony Memory: “In May 2019, eight Cony students travelled to Chicago for a sustainability summit with Frau Backman and Mr. Scoville, a truly unforgettable experience. We not only learned so much about our world but also got to explore an amazing city. One particularly memorable night we ate deep dish pizza beneath the John Hancock Center and then watched fireworks off of Navy Pier. I had such an amazing time with both my teachers and my friends and it is a memory I will have forever.”

Katherine Boston is the daughter of Karen and Jeff Boston, of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. Boston is also a member of Seeds of Peace, Cony Madrigals, Class Council, French Club, and Chizzle Wizzle where she was named an end. In addition, she plays varsity tennis, where she served as captain and was named Number One Singles Player for Cony Girls, and received a Coach’s Award in grade 10.

Boston has been dancing at Kennebec Dance Centre from the age of 3, and has competed since age 8. She is part of the Kennebec Dance Centre artistic team as a musical theatre teacher for children ages 7 to 10. In addition, she takes voice lessons and performs at Maine State Music Theatre and the Waterville Opera House.

She received the Williams Book Award, two Broadway World Nominations, and was a Girls State Delegate. This year, she was awarded a spot as a NATS Musical Theatre Competitor, a Groove Elite Diamond Soloist, and a New York City Dance Alliance Platinum winning Soloist. Boston was also the author and facilitator of her original Civil Discourse curriculum, which was to encourage high school students to partake in community outreach and to recognize the importance of respectful and effective communication.

Boston plans to attend New York University, where she will major in musical theatre and communications.

She volunteers at the Cohen Center and at Kennebec Dance Centre. During the summers, she also volunteers at Augusta Little League Association, Kennebec Valley YMCA, and the Annual Run for the One Sexual Assault Crisis.

Last thoughts: “High school has taught me to appreciate the little things in life. From study dates at Starbucks on Saturdays to long lasting friendships, Cony has proven to be more than a place where students learn new algebra formulas and practice proper grammar, but a place for personal growth. Throughout my four years at Cony, I feel as though I have evolved as a student, a performer, a community member, and a leader. Cony has equipped me with the tools and critical thinking skills necessary to move on to the next chapter of my life – and for that I am eternally grateful. My friends and teachers will truly be missed, and the Cony community will always have a special place in my heart.”

Jasmine Daly is the daughter of Wendi and Christopher Daly, of China. She has been a member of varsity swim team all four years, as well as the Outing Club, Key Club, Math Team, Quiz Team, French Club and Environmental Conservation Club.

Daly participated in the HOBY Leadership Program her sophomore year, was on the Scoring Team for Math Team senior year, received a varsity letter and the KVAC All Academic Award for Swim, and received the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Achievement Award junior year.

She plans to attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, where she will major in political science, with a goal of Law School.

Last Thoughts: “I had the most memorable time throughout my Cony career. I was given so many amazing opportunities and got the chance to meet so many amazing friends and teachers who have all had a positive impact on my life. I am so grateful for everyone I was able to share my educational experience with. I am disappointed that it was cut short and saddened at the fact that I won’t be able to celebrate all of our achievements with everyone like we expected, but I’m so glad that I was able to be a part of the experience in the first place.”

Emma Levesque is the daughter of Kate and Marc Levesque, of Augusta. She serves as president of the National Honor Society and Spanish Club, as well as Chizzle Wizzle Executive Committee. She also is a member of Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, Seeds of Peace and was a Girls State Delegate.

Levesque is a member of varsity volleyball, serving two years as captain, and named KVAC 2nd Team. She was also recognized as All-Academic for swimming, and has also played varsity lacrosse.

She volunteered with the Kennebec Valley Humane Society as well as through Seeds of Peace and National Honor Society.

Levesque plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to major in community health and international and global studies, with her future plan of becoming an epidemiologist.

Last Thoughts: “I want to thank the teachers who inspired me and made me laugh. These last four years have been full of ups and downs but I’m thankful for the foundation I have built with the help of my friends and the Cony staff. I am sad with the way the school year ended and I hope everyone is staying happy and healthy!”

Julia White is the daughter of Kathleen and Donald White, of Augusta. She is a member of National Honor Society, and Chizzle Wizzle Executive Committee. White also participated in dance, Latin Club, Key Club, Yearbook, Madrigals, and Chizzle Wizzle Ball Committee. She also received the Dartmouth Book Award.

White volunteers with Vacation Bible School and serves as a dance instructor assistant.

She plans to attend the University of New England to major in occupational therapy, with the goal of working with special needs children and wounded veterans.

Favorite Memory: “Being a part of Chizzle Wizzle and performing on stage with all my friends. It is really a magical moment!”

Jessica Guerrette is the daughter of Lisa and Craig Guerrette, of Augusta. Guerrette is a member of Spanish Club, Class Council, Key Club, Math Team, Quiz Team, Science Club and Student Council.

She received the Bryn Mawr Book Award, a pendant from the former Governor of Maine, and the Seal of Biliteracy.

Guerrette has volunteered for the Calloway Coffee House and the Kennebec Humane Society.

She plans to will attend the University of New England where she will major in nursing.

Sarah Cook-Wheeler is the daughter of Shannon Cook and Fred Wheeler, of Augusta. She is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Math Team German Club and Class Council. She also participates in varsity swimming, varsity soccer and lacrosse where she served as captain for both teams, Bowling Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cook-Wheeler received KVAC 2nd Team all Conference for Lacrosse.

She served as president of the German Club, president of the Outing Club, an officer of Key Club, and was a Girls State Delegate.

Cook-Wheeler volunteers at Camp Good News and the Ramtastic Lacrosse Camp.

She plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta where she will major in biology.

Last Thoughts: “I enjoyed all the time I was able to spend with my friends, and all the opportunities I have been given. I am happy that I was able to meet all the people I did in high school. Every day at Cony was a blessing even it if didn’t feel quite like one. Even though the second half of senior year wasn’t what I was hoping for, I still learned an important lesson: Don’t take any time for granted. Every moment in time is precious and should be treated as such.”

