Maine high school students who graduate with the class of 2020 are invited to apply to take a free online course at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor this summer. A student taking a free college course at a EMCC can save $2,000 to $3,000 in tuition at a four-year college or university and get ahead in their studies from the comfort and safety of their own home, according to a news release from Mariah Hughes, director of Marketing and Public Relations.

“The Class of 2020 has lost a lot this spring, from missing out on proms and traditional graduation ceremonies to a disruption of their college and work plans,” said David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System, in announcing the college system’s gift to the class of 2020, according to the release. “Summer jobs are likely to be in short supply, which makes it hard to earn money to help with college expenses and gain valuable work experience. We hope this can save the class of 2020 significant time and money in reaching their college and career goals. We can’t replace what they have lost, but we can offer to help them keep moving forward.”

Students interested in getting a head start on their college career will be eligible to choose from online college-level classes in English, math, sciences, languages, psychology, history, digital photography, creative writing and more.

More information is available at emcc.edu/class-of-2020-gift/. Students also can emain Eastern Maine Community College’s Navigator Hope Holyoke at [email protected] to explore course options and get help registering for classes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: