Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, the town manager said.
It’s unclear what triggered the status change. Town Manager Katie Haley did not respond to requests for an interview.
There was no further information available, and Haley declined to offer more information, citing confidentiality laws that prevent the release of personnel information.
