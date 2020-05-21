University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer professional development sessions online for adults working with youth from 9 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, May 27. Sessions continue Monday, June 1, Wednesday, June 3, and Thursdays, June 4 and June 11, according to a news release from Kristy Ouellette of the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Virtual 4-H Quarantine Professional Development is designed for after-school providers, 4-H volunteers, teachers — any adult working directly with youth. Topics include making and tinkering, supporting social and emotional learning, observing the natural world, and creative problem-solving. Workshops will involve online and independent work. Certificates for contact hours will be provided.

The sessions are free; registration is required 24 hours in advance.

Participating by video (rather than by phone call) is preferred; sessions will not be recorded.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-4-h-quarantine-professional-development/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 581-3877 or [email protected].

