MANCHESTER – Carrie B. Berry, 92, of the Prescott Road, went to her eternal home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.She was born in Manchester on April 22, 1928, the daughter of Egbert and Estelle (Markle) Smith.Carrie attended Manchester Elementary schools, Cony High School and graduated from Punchard High School in Andover, Mass. She had worked for the State of Maine for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 60.She was a lifetime member of the Penney Memorial United Baptist Church in Augusta, where she served as a Deaconess. On April 2, 1950, she married Curtis Berry.Carrie loved working in her flower gardens, all seven of them. She enjoyed crafts such as needlepoint, cross stitching, knitting and crocheting. Carrie and Curtis spent 15 plus winters in Florida. They had many fun times getting together with neighbors and friends. She was predeceased by three sisters, Clara Lachance, Bertie Gilman and Bessie Bragg, and four brothers, Maine Smith, Isaac Smith, Harris Smith and Lee Smith.She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Record and her husband Larry of Windsor and Linda Burrill and her husband Scott of Chelsea; two brothers, Donald Smith of Manchester and Ernest Smith of South China; her two grandchildren, Dr. Isaac Record and his wife Dr. Ellie Louson of East Lansing, Mich., and Jared Record and his wife Emma of Bridgton; great-grandchildren, Giorgiana Record, Maddy Record and John “Jack” Record; also many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.family firstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to theWilliam S. CohenCommunity Center,Spectrum Generations,22 Town Farm RoadHallowell, ME 04347Att: Meals on Wheelsor to the charity of one’s choice in memory ofCarrie Berry.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous