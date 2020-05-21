RIO VERDE, Ariz. – Kevin LeClair, 71, of Rio Verde, Ariz., passed away peacefully at the Eckstein Hospice Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 17, 2020 with his wife by his side. Kevin was born on Aug. 18, 1948 in Jackman, Maine to Roland and Anna LeClair. He was the eldest son of three children and graduated from Waterville High School in 1966. He continued his education after high school and graduated as an accountant from Thomas College in Waterville. He married his college soulmate, Patricia Weed, in 1972, and they shared 47 years of marriage. Kevin enjoyed being an entrepreneur in his life and had his own picture framing business, L and M Framecrafters in Maine and was the broker of High Performance Real Estate Services in Arizona. Kevin and Patricia spent countless hours glamping throughout the U.S. visiting national parks and gorgeous sites, hiking and enjoying being in the great outdoors.He was a very devoted husband, loved his cats and was a perfectionist at whatever he did. Whether he was designing and working on the landscaping or creating a new meal in the kitchen, his optimism was infectious and he always looked on the bright side of everything.Kevin is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Weed; sister, Darlene LeClair Franklin of Palmetto, Fla., brother, Kerry LeClair of Waterville; aunt and uncle, Stanley and Jackie Redmond of Bingham; sister-in-law, Sharon Thomas and husband, Ronald of Tucson, Ariz., brother-in-law, Curtis Weed and wife, Lucile of Brunswick; as well as nieces and nephews.There will be no funeral services.

