A total of $48 million in grants from the Peter Alfond Foundation to MaineGeneral Health and the Alfond Youth & Community Center focuses on health and well-being efforts in the Kennebec Valley region, officials announced.

MaineGeneral was granted $40 million to expand its prevention programs to sustain improvements to community health, according to a MaineGeneral release. An endowment of $8 million to the Alfond Center on North Street in Waterille will be used to fund a wellness director position, as well as wellness trainers.

A Waterville native, Peter G. Alfond, the son of late philanthropist Harold Alfond, died July 10, 2017 at 65 of complications from malaria that he contracted on a trip to Africa. He lived in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In 1994, he founded the Peter Alfond Foundation which supports educational, health care and other charitable institutions in Maine, elsewhere in New England and in the Caribbean. He served on many boards and advisory committees related to community and educational organizations, including MaineGeneral Health.

Chuck Hays, MaineGeneral’s president and chief executive officer, said this week in a MaineGeneral release that the $40 million Peter Alfond Prevention and Healthy Living Center Endowment Fund will support innovative approaches to improve lives.

“With this investment, we will continue to break down barriers to care and wellness services to better address the health of community members,” Hays said. “This requires us to provide tools and services where people live, work and play.”

He said the funding comes at a critical time for the health care system.

“COVID-19 has dealt a severe negative financial blow to all health care organizations, requiring hard decisions,” he said. “Maintaining funding for community health is always a challenge. This gift allows us not only to continue but to expand our prevention and healthy living programming as we focus operational dollars on COVID-19 recovery and disease-specific health care needs.”

The endowment, according to Hayes, supports investments in expanding the reach of MaineGeneral’s current Prevention & Healthy Living – now named the Peter Alfond Prevention & Healthy Living Center. That center provides free and low-cost classes on healthful cooking and eating, physical activity and mind-body health. Classes will expand to worksites as well as other places throughout the area to increase access.

The endowment also increases access to teaching kitchens, work with community partners, and use of pop-up kitchens to teach people how to make healthful, affordable and tasty food at home with their families. The funding will support culinary medicine efforts throughout the MaineGeneral system.

Also, it will expand community health outreach through a team of Community Health Workers who will meet people “where they are at” and link them to needed care and resources to improve their health and quality of life, according to officials. Those workers are trusted members of the community who understand community resources and needs. They also facilitate access to services and improve the cultural competence of service delivery.

The endowment also will support the evaluation of supported programs to ensure the goals of improving personal and public health are met through the efforts, and enable sharing of best practices so other communities may benefit from successful strategies and tools.

MaineGeneral and the Alfond Center released a statement from Peter Alfond’s children which says: “It was our father’s sincere desire to improve the quality of life of those living in the Kennebec Valley. The Peter Alfond Prevention & Healthy Living Center is the result of his vast knowledge of wellness, his entrepreneurial spirit and his relentless philanthropic zest. This gift represents a final manifestation of our father’s vision of a sustainable solution to improving one’s quality of life through a multi-faceted approach.”

Most recently, the Peter Alfond Foundation invested in community health at the Alfond Youth & Community Center. Those funds supported facility enhancements and accessible programs, including services provided by MaineGeneral Health, to engage more area residents.

The additional $8 million investment in the Alfond Center by the Peter Alfond Foundation broadens the center’s ability to address whole family wellness by providing one-on-one, small class and large group wellness classes and activities to all community members, according to officials. The endowment will support the sports medicine and teaching kitchen programs offered by MaineGeneral at the Alfond Center.

Ken Walsh, chief executive officer of the Alfond Center, said Peter Alfond was a friend who led the way in wellness in the community and expansion of the center’s focus.

“And his kids are ensuring the success of his visions,” Walsh said. “Knowing that a place is nothing without the people who plan and deliver the programs to its members, this endowment secures the Wellness Center operations and staff positions well into the future and gives us the ability to employ the most talented and visionary folks around.”

Barbara Crowley, a medical doctor and the Peter Alfond Foundation Endowment Leader at MaineGeneral Health, is overseeing the implementation of the MaineGeneral endowment funds.

“We lost Peter Alfond, visionary, friend and philanthropist, nearly three years ago,” Crowley said. “Peter believed passionately in disease prevention and healing through access to good nutrition, exercise, stress management and mindful living. He cared so deeply about this community and we are honored to receive this gift from his family and foundation to help us further his vision.”

Peter Alfond served nearly a decade on the MaineGeneral Health board of directors. He invested in wellness opportunities that became the teaching kitchen and cafeteria in the Alfond Center for Health, and in the creation of new programming accessible to all in the community under MaineGeneral’s Peter Alfond Prevention & Healthy Living Center.

“The people of the Kennebec Valley will benefit for generations to come because of the impact Peter Alfond has made and these gifts from his foundation,” Crowley said. “We are deeply grateful to Peter’s children for continuing his vision.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: