TURNER — It’s not clear just how it happened, but Godzilla the tortoise has returned home.
A week after the tortoise slipped out of its Main Street home, spurring a search that involved dozens of volunteers, Godzilla was back with Sher Blevin, its owner of eight years.
Godzilla went missing last Thursday, sneaking out of the house as Blevin was distracted by firefighters battling a wildfire near Blevin’s home. News of the disappearance went viral on Facebook, in large part thanks to Drew Desjardins, who reported the missing tortoise on his popular “Mr. Drew and his Animals, Too” page.
Over the weekend, roughly 20 people showed up at Blevin’s home to help her search for the missing pet. Some folks came from as far away as Rockport, but the search party failed to find any trace of Godzilla.
Desjardins on Thursday announced that he had heard from Blevin that Godzilla had come home. It is speculated that warmer weather might have drawn the creature out of hiding, just as Blevin had predicted during the long search.
Like the rest of us, it seems, Godzilla may have simply been waiting for spring to finally develop for real.
When news of Godzilla’s return hit Facebook on Thursday, nearly 100 people celebrated with comments on Desjardins’ page.
“Hip hip horray!” wrote one poster.
“Best news ever!” declared another.
One woman reported that Blevin was likewise ecstatic, not to mention grateful.
“I spoke with the owner this morning,” wrote Erica Vaillancourt, “and she wanted to express how thankful she was for the help from everyone! She was overwhelmed with emotion.”
Godzilla was said to be healthy and unhurt.
This story will be updated.
