WILTON — A Farmington man is accused of choking his ex-wife and his teenage stepdaughter, and punching out a car window that sprayed glass over the occupants Wednesday at Kineowatha Park.

The ex-wife and a 2-year-old inside the car received cuts from the glass, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said.

Ryan Nuzzo, 32, of Farmington also was injured.

Initially it was hard to tell who was injured in the car because the occupants, including the 2-year-old and 6-year-old, had blood on them, Wilcox said.

Nuzzo was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence reckless conduct. He was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence assault related to the teenager, she said.

The altercation started when a verbal dispute turned physical.

Nuzzo who was outside the car, allegedly assaulted his ex-wife by strangulation, Wilcox said. When his 16-year-old stepdaughter tried to get him off her mother, he allegedly choked her, she said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and Sgt. Chad Abbot also assisted at the incident reported at 5:15 p.m.

The mother drove the car with the children in it to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Nuzzo was also at the hospital and had injuries consistent with punching out a car window, she said.

The injured were all treated and released from the hospital.

Nuzzo was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was being held without bail Friday until he went before a judge in the afternoon.

A conviction on an aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. A conviction on the domestic violence assault charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine. A conviction on the reckless conduct charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: