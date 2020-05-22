Jacob Augustine Photo by Shervin LainezSpace Gallery presents Jacob Augustine at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at space538.org/event/house-show-5-jacob-augustine
The singer-songwriter and creator of experimental folk tunes will sing covers and originals, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. The show is being presented by Space Gallery and Augustine will be coming to you live from his home in Winterport.
Expect to be enthralled by Augustine’s arresting vocals and gut-punching lyrics.
