COOPER — A Washington County man who was smoking marijuana while mowing a field is being blamed for starting a wildfire.

The man lost his footing, fell down and lost his joint while mowing a field.

“He then walked back up to his house and then turned and noticed the field was on fire,” according to the forest service.

Two acres burned in the blaze on Thursday.

May Mountain Fire – Island Falls Update – 1300: Fire is 50 percent contained at 236 acres. All structures protected. No injuries. Investigation ongoing. #MEfire — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 22, 2020

There’s been a spate of wildfires in Maine. The Maine Forest Service on Friday was battling active wildfires in Baxter State Park and in Island Falls near May Mountain.

As of earlier this month, there had been 380 forest fires that had burned 180 acres of land, according to the Maine Forest Service.

