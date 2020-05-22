BELGRADE – Christopher A. Sirois, 47, of Belgrade, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.He was born in Augusta July 10, 1972, the son of Gary Sirois and Barbara (Towle) Martin.Chris loved his dogs, Pepper, Persey, Molly and Maddie as well as the cat he saved from the shelter lovingly called No Kitty.Chris traveled the USA as a welder for over 25 years. His favorite place was Alaska. He enjoyed going out for dinner, driving his Harley and staying in to watch action movies. He was a person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. If something broke, he would do what he could, to fix it.Christopher was predeceased by his daughter, Samantha Sirois.He is survived by his fiancé, Cristina Chaput; his father, Gary Sirois Sr., his mother, Barbara Martin; his brothers, Gary Sirois Jr. and Clifton Sirois; and his nephews, Luc and Matthew Sirois.A memorial service will be held when restrictions on gathering have been lifted.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous