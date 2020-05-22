WAYNE – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Allen Galouch on May 20, 2020. Craig was born in Augusta on Dec. 29, 1957, the son of Joan and Berton Galouch.He graduated from Winthrop High School, excelling as an athlete in football and basketball, and continuing his love of sports through men’s league softball throughout the 1990s.Craig worked at International Paper/Verso in Jay for 32 years as an operator in the Groundwood Department. He grew and sold Christmas trees at Berry Pond Farm for many years. He enjoyed watching families come and go year after year to find their special tree. He loved having his parents helping every weekend and watching them enjoy this special time together.Craig was a hobby-master; a skilled woodworker who tried his hand at home brewing and pottery, among many other crafts. Whatever wisdom he gained, he always tried to pass his knowledge along to his son. He was always eager to help his many friends with their own projects. He had an open door policy with his garage, sharing whatever tool they needed.Devoted to his family, Craig spent many years coaching his son Brandon in rec. leagues, never missing a game, from elementary school through freezing-cold lacrosse games at Husson University. He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Brandon, as well as his daughter-in-law Jessica; parents, Joan and Berton Galouch; sister Lisa Heald; nieces and nephew Jennifer, Lindsay and Christopher; and four great nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Cindy.The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors who have supported us, lent a helping hand, and shown how truly special Wayne is. Due to current circumstances memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

