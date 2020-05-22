BURNHAM – Todd R. Gould, 51, died May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 11, 1968 in Waterville, a son of Richard and Jennie (Cole) Gould.He married the former Cheryl Irving on Oct. 14, 2000 and had two children. He worked as a machinist and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.Todd is survived by his wife Cheryl; son Reuben, and daughter Emily, all of Burnham; his mother, Jennie of Albion; his brother, Galen and wife Cheryl Gould of Vassalboro, sisters, Rachel and husband Merle Trott of Troy, Denise and husband Jason Acorn of Oakland; nephews, Kyle Haley, Sean and Michael Acorn of Waterville.He was predeceased by his father, Richard.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private funeral officiated by Pastor Mark Philbrick. A memorial service in Todd’s honor will be held a later date for family and friends. Arrangements are by Crosby and Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous