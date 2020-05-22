WATERVILLE – Wayne R. Atwood died May 21, 2020 at Lakewood Continuing Care Facility where he resided for a little over two years. Wayne was born April 19 1946 in New Portland to Myra E. Atwood. They moved to Kingfield when Wayne was a boy where Wayne attended the Kingfield school system, graduating from Kingfield High School in 1964.While in school Wayne excelled in basketball and baseball.Wayne’s love of baseball carried over to adulthood where he was a valued member of the Kingfield men’s softball team.Wayne also loved his Red Soxs and Patriots, enjoying his trips to Fenway and being able to talk players and statistics from since he was born. Wayne is survived by his sisters, Elaine and Lorraine Atwood; his daughter, Tammy Atwood and her son, Brett Hart; Wayne’s son, Todd Atwood and his wife Pamela and their children, Larry Bailey, Luke Atwood and Hannah Atwood, who recently gave Wayne his first great-grandson, Jacob. Wayne also leaves behind many cousins.The family would like to thank Julie and Anita as well as all the other wonderful staff at the Lakewood Continuing Care Facility for all the love and care Wayne received while living there. At Wayne’s request there will be no viewing or funeral.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous