The Muppets are coming back.

The popular puppet characters from the television show of the 1970s will get another shot at reaching a new audience this summer.

On Wednesday, The Muppets Studio announced its first original series for Disney+ will be called “Muppets Now.”

Launching July 31, the series promises an overflowing of “spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed,” and will kick off with the six-episode first season following Scooter navigating “whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him” while he tries to launch their first streaming show.

In 2016, the adult-themed, prime-time ABC mockumentary-styled series revolving around Jim Henson’s iconic characters was canceled in 2016 after airing 16 episodes during its first season.

Dating back to the 1950s – when characters originally created by Jim and Jane Henson – appeared on television shows like “Sam and Friends” and “Sesame Street,” Kermit The Frog and his marionette-inspired puppet pals became the stars of their own series in 1976, “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show went on to win four Primetime Emmy Awards and become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon spinning off into a franchised including merchandise, music recordings, national tours, animated series (“Muppet Babies”) and a string of star-studded live action movies.

