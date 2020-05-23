Months ago when family and friends found out that plans for Mildred “Millie” Good’s 100th birthday celebration at Woodlands Senior Living in Waterville was not going to happen because of the virus, they started plans for a vehicle parade instead. With a lot of help it all came together on April 23, according to a news release from her daughter, Donna Paradis, of Winslow.

The parade included 27 vehicles led by a Waterville Fire Department firetruck and rescue unit making the parade extra special. Many vehicles, decorated with signs, balloons, flowers, and more, lined up across the street at Waterville Junior High School. As the parade went by, Millie’s son-in-law Brian Paradis collected birthday cards.

In addition to her daughter, family in the parade included Millie’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, among others as well as many friends who knew her through her daughter.

Although Millie couldn’t have the party originally planned, the folks at Woodland’s made sure she had a special birthday cake and serenaded her with the “Happy Birthday” song. Because she couldn’t receive presents, she did receive a large amount of cards and Facebook greetings.

The family plans to hold a special delayed 100th birthday party at a later time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: