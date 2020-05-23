AUGUSTA – Con R. Magaw, 60, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 after a long illness in the care of Hospice.Con is survived by his father, James G. Magaw; his brother, Patrick H. Magaw and wife Pauline; stepbrothers, David Butler and wife Sonia, and Larry Butler, his stepsister, Penny Conary and husband Peter; and many nieces and nephews.Con was predeceased by his mother, Izetta M. Tebo, stepmother, Janette A. Magaw and stepfather, Robert W. Tebo Jr.Con always loved to be involved with Special Olympics, snowshoeing, running and softball throw. He also loved listening to music, going to dances and going to workshop, and making assorted crafts. He also loved going to Dunkin Donuts or McDonalds as often as he could. Con’s family would also like to thank the staff at Grangeway, Pratt Road and Graybirch Hospice Care in Augusta. Information of celebration of life and interment will be release at a later date.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Con’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.A service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. (207)-872-7676 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Maine Special Olympics.

