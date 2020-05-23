VASSALBORO – Joseph Leroy Gagnon was born Jan. 16, 1957. He passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home on May 19, 2020.He was predeceased by his father Joseph and mother Gloria and brother Jerry. He is survived by his children Joseph and wife Julie, Jaimie and significant other Ryan Gunzinger, and Jennifer and husband Nicholas Langella; his grandchildren Madelyn and Joseph Gagnon, Gabriella Reynolds, Raya and Nathan Langella; his brothers Jeff and wife Barbara and Jim and wife Rose. He has many nieces and nephews.He was a skilled machinist who worked in many areas in central Maine. He loved helping coach his children in sports and boating. In his later years he loved riding his Harley Davidson and being with his children and grandchildren. He always was there for his children when they needed him especially when it came to their cars.He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren as Crazy Grandpa and Peepa. He’ll be forever in our hearts.

