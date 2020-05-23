SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Julia Bell (Foster) Winetrout, 103, of Reeds Landing in Springfield, died May 16, 2020; she was tired. Julia was born, Nov. 11, 1916, in Toledo, Ohio, where she was also raised and educated.She graduated from Ohio State University and began a career as a social worker for several agencies including The Red Cross and the juvenile court system.Julia met her husband Kenneth Winetrout at an orphanage in Xenia, Ohio; she was the new social worker and he was a biology teacher. They moved from Ohio to Missouri, finally to Springfield then Hampden, Mass., where they raised their two children.In the ’60s, Julia served on Hampden’s school committee for several terms, and on the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District School Committee.A voracious reader, Julia enjoyed The New York Times, The New Yorker and always had a book in her lap; another favorite activity was watching the political skits on Saturday Night Live.She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; son, Mark and wife Carol, and son-in-law Bill Schenck. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Winetrout Schenck and husband Bill Monagle of Winthrop; grandson, Chris Winetrout and wife Jaime of Southbridge, Mass., granddaughter, Molly Schenck of Tempe, Ariz.; two special nieces and nephews and their families scattered across the country.A private burial will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Hampden.Please visit http://www.TazziniFuneralHome.com for condolences.Memorial contributions may be made inJulia’s name to:Minnechaug Scholarship FoundationPO Box 441Wilbraham, MA 01095 or:online at Mightycause.com

