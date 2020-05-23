AUGUSTA – Louise Rose Marie Dostie Redman, 81, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Medical Center following a courageous battle against COVID-19. She was born at home on Kendall Street in Augusta on April 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Alfred Achille Dostie and Victoire Delvina Dupuis Dostie.Louise was a loving wife, mother, Memere, Gran-Memere, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. She was very proud to grow up on “The Hill”. Her Roman Catholic Faith meant a lot to her as did her Franco-American Heritage. She graduated second in her class from St. Augustine’s School in 1954 and fifth in her class from Cony High School in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Redman on March 5, 1960. They met sophomore year while volunteering on the Chizzle Whizzle Booth committee at Cony. In 1961 she began her career in banking at People’s National Bank in Farmington working while Ed attended college. In 1965, Mrs. Redman earned a PHT (Putting Him Through) from Farmington State Teachers College (now UMF) as her husband earned his Bachelor of Science in Education.She paused her banking career in 1964 after the birth of her only child Jennifer Anne. She was an active participant in “Jennie’s” life and activities serving on the Ballard School PTO as Secretary, Gilbert Elementary School PTA, and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader for five years. In 1973, she returned to banking as a temporary Administrative Assistant to her brother Donald Dostie, then President of Dirigo Bank. She worked part-time at Dirigo until the opening of the branch “On the Hill” where she eventually became Branch Manager in 1982. “Nous Parlons Francais” and “U.S. Post Office” were two of the many services provided by the branch. After her banking career, she focused on being a Memere to grandsons Harry and Tommy and she would frequently be found puttering in her flower gardens.Mrs. Redman was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a former member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She loved her family fiercely, cherished the visits of her siblings, nieces, nephews, and “the girls from the bank”.She was predeceased by her parents; husband Edward A. Redman; brothers, Clement O. Dostie and Donald M. Dostie Redman, two sisters Rita Dostie Jean and Madeleine Dostie Dube.Mrs. Redman is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Anne Redman Lanphear and her husband Harry Lanphear III of Manchester, grandson Harry Lanphear IV and wife Brittany, and great-grandson Harry V of Clinton, Mass; grandson Thomas Edward Lanphear and his fiance Karina Ramos of Manchester, NH; her brother Alfred Dostie of Texas; godsons Donald E. Dostie of Lewiston and Alexander Dostie of Vermont; plus so many special family members, friends, nieces and nephews.A gathering at Plummer Funeral Home and Catholic Mass will be celebrated once allowed. Private Burial Prayers will be held soon. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers,please donate to: St. Augustine’s Church c/o St. Michael’s Parish., 24 Washington St., Augusta, ME, 04330. Funds will be used toward flowers at the church.Funds will be used toward flowers at the church

