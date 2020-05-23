A 27-year-old Portland man was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and aggravated assault after threatening a Buxton homeowner with a handgun while demanding money and drugs, Buxton police said Saturday.

Police arrested Muhamud Said Abdullahi on Friday after reports that he and two others came to a residence on Turkey Lane in Buxton and threatened the person living there, police said in a news release.

The homeowner reported being beaten and threatened with a handgun, police said. The authorities did not identify the alleged victim, but said the person lives at 151 Turkey Lane.

Buxton and Gorham police first received a call around 4 a.m. Thursday reporting that three men had come to the property demanding “money and drugs,” the news release said. The homeowner said he was beaten and had a gun pointed at his head.

At 10:45 a.m. Friday, police were called again to the residence. A Buxton officer found two men and a woman in a car in the driveway, along with another man standing near a window of the house.

The officer tried to detain the suspects, but the man standing outside the house ran off. Local police and a Maine State Police K-9 unit prepared to track him, but he returned to the residence about 15 minutes later and was arrested.

Police identified him as Abdullahi, and say he was the “prime suspect” in the alleged attempted robbery and assault.

Abdullahi was charged with robbery and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon for the Thursday incident, and attempted robbery for the alleged altercation on Friday, police said. He may also face additional charges for allegedly spitting at and threatening an officer during his arrest.

Abdullahi is being held at York County Jail on $25,000 bail.

