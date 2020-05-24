WORCESTER, Mass. — Anne Guadalupi, a junior, of Augusta, received an Augustine Scholarship, which is awarded to rising junior and senior students, who through their academic achievement, leadership, community service and good character, best embody the Assumption College mission.

Guadalupi was one of 80 students honored who have been recognized with departmental honors, special awards, and Augustine Scholarships, academic awards for those who excel in their field of study.

Each spring, an Honors Convocation is held to recognize those students who have received one of the aforementioned academic awards, which honor academic excellence, passion, and a commitment to learning. The departmental and special awards allow faculty to honor the most meritorious students in each of their primary programs of study while Augustine Scholarships are given to rising juniors and seniors whose academic achievement, leadership, character, and community service embody the Assumption mission.

