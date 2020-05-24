A reporter recently noted that the world has not seen a situation like this since the Second World War.
Perhaps what the world needs now is more of those of us who remember those days. Unfortunately we are in limited supply.
We remember rationing, which required stamps or coupons to buy the necessities of life: gasoline, food, etc. We had stamps or coupons that were like cash, except you needed the cash to go with them in order to buy what you needed.
I remember collecting milk weed pods in the fall to turn in at school. We were told that the silk from them could be used to make parachutes for the soldiers.
There were many other differences then. One big difference was that we could look forward to the war being over. This time we may not be so lucky. Our way of life may be forever changed. We old folks will adapt as we always have before. I hope some of our “best practices” may rub off on our younger friends.
George Davis
Skowhegan
