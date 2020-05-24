I want to thank Waterville Councilor Margaret Smith for being the leader in standing up against the ill-conceived letter to Gov. Mills, and to Councilors Francke, Morris, and Oliveria for standing with her (“Waterville City Council rejects sending letter to Mills, but mayor says he will do it anyway,” May 12).

It’s refreshing to see a councilor acting as a true leader, unafraid to say when things are a bad idea, and not a Neville Chamberlain, quick to appease if doesn’t cost too much. Council Chairman Erik Thomas could certainly stand to learn a few things or two from Councilor Smith.

 

Rien Finch

Waterville

