The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported one death and 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus, contributing to a rise in cases around the state that has broken several weeks of flattening hospital admissions.

The report makes for a total 2,055 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, around Maine. Of those cases, 1,845 have been confirmed by testing and 210 are considered “probable” cases.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 1,263 — and died, there were 714 active cases on Sunday. Fifty-nine Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state, a jump from 50 on Saturday and 37 a week ago.

The latest person to die with COVID-19 was a man in his 60s from York County, CDC spokesman Robert Long said. The death toll now stands at 78.

The latest CDC numbers come amid a spike in cases in Southern Maine that, in some cases, appears unrelated to the recent expansion of testing and easing of pandemic restrictions. In Cumberland and Kennebec counties, sharp rises in cases have raised concerns for experts that the disease could be seeing a resurgence.

Still, the state is on track to reopen much of its economy, which, dependent as it is on tourism, has been hard pressed by restrictions on public gatherings.

Maine in April saw the biggest single-month job loss since 1976, when the state adopted its current method of estimating unemployment. Roughly 98,000 people lost employment, a jump of 7.4 points to 10.6 percent unemployment around the state.

The strain on Maine’s economy has put pressure on Gov. Janet Mills to reopen the state for business. Some business and church leaders are also suing the governor to force an even faster end to restrictions meant to contain the virus.

Schools, too, plan to reopen in the fall. But with much uncertainty about where the course of the epidemic will be in September, districts are weighing a wide range of plans, from full reopening with safety measures to partial reopening or even a continuation of remote education.

Maine’s school districts, which have run high costs from their pandemic responses, are also expecting help from the federal government. About $39 million in federal CARES Act relief is anticipated to bolster health budgets, paying for protective equipment, health staff, remote learning technology and other pandemic response measures.

Maine’s hospitals had 165 intensive care beds available of a statewide 391, and 242 ventilators available of 316. There were also 439 ventilators approved by the Food and Drug Administration to breathe for patients with acute respiratory distress.

Of the 59 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators.

Around the world on Sunday, there were 5.4 million known cases of COVID-19, and 344,000 deaths. The United States, the leader in both statistics, had 1.6 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths.

