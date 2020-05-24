LITCHFIELD – Daniel Robert Bailey, 64, of Litchfield, died suddenly Tuesday May 19, 2020, as a result of a tragic automobile accident. He was born in Gardiner on July 3, 1955, the son of Edward and Marguerite (Webb) Bailey.Dan grew up in Pittston and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1973. He immediately went to work with his father at Bailey Auto Sales, the family business founded by his grandfather, Percy, in 1927.In 1976 he married Betty Lou, the love of his life for 44 years. They have two devoted children, Douglas and Susan, and recently were blessed by a granddaughter, Emerson Fern.Family was most important to Dan and Betty with Sundays always set aside to get together and share a meal. Special times were enjoyed at the family camp in Litchfield, at annual classic car shows, community events and holiday celebrations. He was a huge part of every family members’ life, always wanting to lend support and offer practical advice. He cared deeply about the wellbeing of everyone and felt that no situation was too challenging to overcome when everyone worked together.Preserving and growing the family business was uppermost in Dan’s mind throughout his life. Following sound financial practices, developing long-term relationships with customers, fostering partnerships with other automobile businesses and listening to the advice of his wife and partner contributed to his prosperity and to the legacy of his business. Cars were Dan’s passion – old ones to show and enjoy, used ones to sell and repair – as long as it had value for someone, it “sounded like a deal” to Dan.The greater Gardiner community was very important to Dan and he was often involved in projects that would serve others. He was quietly instrumental in helping to establish the Gardiner Boys and Girls Club, in supporting the ministry of the First Baptist Church, in helping with Gardiner Board of Trade initiatives and most recently the weekly car meets on the Gardiner waterfront including the sale of burgers and fries to benefit the church. Everyone knew that once Dan became aware of a community project, he was committed to making it happen.Dan generously served on the following Boards and Committees: President and Director of Riverview Federal Credit Union, Treasurer of Gardiner Board of Trade, numerous city committees including most recently the Advisory Committee for New Bridge Construction, Director of Four Towns Watershed Association, and Representative from the town of Litchfield to the Cobbossee Watershed District. Dan was a member of the Friends of Cobbossee Watershed, several antique and classic car clubs (including Antique Treasures of Maine, Maine Obsolete Automobile League, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts), and Owls Head Transportation Museum. Dan was a proud lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Gardiner and current Chairman of the Finance Committee.Dan is predeceased by his parents, Edward Robert and Marguerite Bailey; grandparents, Percy and Madeline Bailey, and William and Evelyn Webb.He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Bailey, of Litchfield; two children, Douglas Bailey, of Pittston; Dr. Susan Bailey and granddaughter, Emerson of Pittston; sister, Diann Bailey, of Pittston; aunt, Jean Webb of Pittston, uncle, Robert Webb of Randolph; cousins, Pamela Moody, Laurie Leavitt, Mary Bailey, William Leavitt and Douglas Webb; nephew, Thomas Alexander, niece Lauren Brown; great-nephews, Charlie and Leo Alexander; special granddaughters, Madison and Lexi Reutershan; along with many close life-time friends and loyal customers.Those wishing to pay their respects to Dan, may do so by attending a cruise through tribute on Saturday May 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardiner waterfront. Participants are asked to drive safely and slowly through the Waterfront area, with no stopping, gathering or getting out of their vehicles (to remain in compliance with the State executive order). Please drive your antique auto, if you have one. All are welcome to participate. If you wish to leave a card or note for the Bailey family, there will be a basket available as you drive through. A private family burial will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theFirst Baptist Churchof Gardiner47 Church StreetGardiner ME 04345to be used for renovation of the kitchenin memory of Dan.

