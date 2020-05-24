GARDINER – Jaqueline A. “Jackie” Bolduc, 55, of Alexandra Drive, Gardiner, died May 19, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Sept. 13, 1964, the daughter of Donna Bonenfant and Joseph Bilodeau.Jackie was a graduate of Cony High School and Central Beauty School where she became a teacher.She was the owner and operator of The Ultimate Design on State Street in Augusta for many years.Surviving is her son, Joseph L. “Joey” Bolduc and his wife Tracy of Hallowell, her daughter, Cassandra L. Lee and her husband Donald of Fairfield; her parents, Donna Bonenfant of Zephyrhills, Fla. and Joseph Donald Bilodeau of Augusta; her brothers, Donald Bilodeau, wife Jeanne and their children; Jeffery Bilodeau Sr. wife Sara, and children; most importantly her grandchildren, Madison A. Lee, Benjamin J. Lee, Dani-Elizabeth Marquis, Donald Parsons IV, Brooke Parsons, Keegan Stanley, Olivia M. Bolduc, Joseph L. Bolduc II; and, last but not least, her beloved dogs, Baby and Jasper.Jackie a.k.a. “The Queen” always enjoyed her trips to the ocean with her family (Angie,Carrie) and friend. She always lived every adventure to the fullest and will be forever missed.There are no public visiting hours planned. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to:Kennebec ValleyHumane Society10 Pet Haven LaneAugusta, ME 04330

