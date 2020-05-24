AUGUSTA – Robert P. Cooper died at Maine Medical Center on May 17, 2020, following a long period of declining health. He was born on Sept. 14, 1940 to Perley and Viola Cooper. Bob graduated from Cony High School class of 1958. Immediately after graduating he enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1961. When he returned to Augusta, he began his career at the Kennebec Journal first as a district manager in Circulation and later as a pressman. He retired in 2000. For many years, Bob was the Election Warden in Ward 2, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.On Dec. 26, 1975, Bob married Nancy (Newell). Together they shared 44 years of love, laughter and adventure. When they became snowbirds in Florida in 2004, Bob loved the social life of the community as well as the local theaters and beaches. Once back in Maine for the summer, he enjoyed working around his houses. He was a truly talented carpenter and jack of all trades, skills he learned from his father. Bob was a quiet man but there was always a bit of fun as evidenced by the twinkle in his eye. He was a kind and gentle soul with a very generous heart. A true friend, deeply loved by many. He took great pride in his homes and spent many happy hours building, remodeling and landscaping. He worked hard, played hard and enjoyed life.Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Richard Cooper.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Doug Alcox, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Sharon Newell, his sister-in-law, Betty Callan; several cherished nieces and nephews. Paula Callan, a niece, was like a daughter to him and had a special place in his heart. Nancy would like to thank their wonderful neighbor, Laurie Sweet, for being his guardian angel and looking out for him and her. Her love and care knew no boundaries. A private burial took place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com It was Bob’s wish that a scholarship be established at Cony High School in his name to be given to a student pursing a degree/certification in career and technical education at a community college.Those wishing to contribute may send checks to theRobert P. CooperMemorial Scholarship6 Cushing St.Augusta, ME 04330

