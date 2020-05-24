AUGUSTA – Rosalind “Roz” “Rose” “Rosie” Theresa (MacWhinnie) Loisel, 83, died May 22, 2020 after a period of declining health, with daughters Rosamond (Mondy) Stevens and Melissa Loisel at her bedside.Born April 9, 1937, in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, Roz spent her early childhood years in Madawaska, and lived most of her adult life in Central Maine. She was the oldest of 12 children born to Donald and Myrtle MacWhinnie, the only English-speaking family in the town. Roz was bilingual and could converse as easily in French as English.From the age of 12 to 18, Roz lived in Winslow with her aunt, Margaret Bisson, a formative figure in her life, while she attended Mount Merici Academy, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She later studied journalism at Colby College in Waterville and Boston University.For many years she worked for the New England Telephone Company (and its subsequent iterations.) She also worked for many years with former husband, Paul Loisel, as commercial poultry farmers in East Vassalboro and Pittston. On the farm, Roz became an expert gardener and she spent time canning and freezing vegetables that lasted through the winter months.Rose was a lifelong, voracious reader, a love she shared with her daughters. She was known to check out books by the tote bag full from the Gardiner Public Library, where she was a longtime member of the library book club.Roz was an active volunteer at her children’s schools, teaching french and helping establish the library at Pittston Elementary School. She also helped bring a traveling bookmobile to Pittston.Roz encouraged all of her children to pursue higher education and to be open-minded, curious, independent thinkers. She believed her children turned out to be good people in the world, and felt proud of the role she had played in their development.Roz was a feminist ahead of her time. When the 2017 Women’s March took place, she couldn’t be there in person but she was there in spirit, cheering those who attended, including her daughters. She was an avid follower of political news, reader of newspapers and magazines, she never missed voting in an election and usually had a strong opinion about who should be elected. She will be sorely disappointed to not vote in the November election. She also loved the New England Patriots.Roz was predeceased by parents, Donald and Myrtle; her aunt, Peg; brother, Cliff “Teddy”; son, Alan Loisel; and former husband, love of her life and dear friend, Paul Loisel.She leaves children, Rosamond (John) Stevens, Melissa Loisel (Kelly Berg), Timothy Loisel (Lee), Daniel Loisel (Kathy), Michaela Loisel (Angie Blevins), Laurie Loisel (Lydia Rackenberg).Roz also leaves siblings Rodney (Rolande), David, Jimmy, Gary, Michael (Dawn), Johanna (John) Gardner, Margaret Donovan, Patricia (Keith) Watson, Nena (Charles) Mims, Cindy Michael and sister-in-law, Mary MacWhinnie (Teddy). And she leaves grandchildren, Ford, Lydia, Jared (Miranda) Stevens; Luke and Alec Taylor; Abby and Emily Loisel; Simon Rackzelle and Sydney Rackenberg-Loisel; great-grandchildren, Kody Lagasse, Andrew Peterson-Stevens and Lillian Stevens.Though Roz didn’t see her siblings often, she told her children they were extremely important to her, as were her parents, whom she said let their children know they were deeply loved. She also said the most important thing in her life was having a large family she had the pleasure of loving. Mondy and Melissa would like to thank her friends, staff and residents at the Inn at City Hall, where she lived for the past few years. Thanks also go to caregivers at Gray Birch and Beacon Hospice for the loving care provided to her in recent weeks. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to Gardiner Public Library or your favorite library.

