OAKLAND – On Monday, May 18, 2020, Scott Evariste LaVerdiere, 59, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His last days were spent surrounded by his family and friends who loved him dearly.Scott was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing and competitive target shooting. At one time, he was in the top ranked target shooters in the state of Maine and was offered the opportunity to compete on the national circuit.He graduated from Unity College with a Bachelor of Science in Aquaculture. He was one of Unity College’s first students to have a scholarly article published while still an undergraduate. (Northeastern Naturalist, Vol.4, “Enchanted Pond’s Resident White Suckers”). He also was privileged to discover a new species of fish while working in his field of study.Scott will be lovingly remembered for his dry wit and bottomless generosity. He adored all of his nieces and nephews, and each loved him immensely in return. He was his brother Bruce’s best friend and, in his last days, Bruce and his wife Shari lovingly honored his wish to stay with them until his passing. He was faithfully attended by friend and caregiver, Cecile Studley.He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Charlene LaVerdiere and is survived by his siblings, Bruce LaVerdiere, Audrey Yotides and SusanLaVerdiere; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.Regretfully, due to Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family only.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Scott’s honor, to Good Shepherd Food Bank P.O. Box 1807 Auburn, ME 04210

