HUDSON — A teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office said in a release.
The sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darling Road in Hudson around 1 p.m. Saturday.
According to police the vehicle left the road and hit several trees before rolling back onto the roadway. There were no passengers.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted by deputies and the Hudson Fire Department but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Office deputies, and crash reconstruction experts are investigating the crash. Officials say speed does appear to be a primary factor.
