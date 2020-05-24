• Set up a physical work space first. You can’t work from bed or the couch forever.
• Set yourself a daily calendar – you shouldn’t be working all day. Work a similar structure and hours to how you would at the office.
• Email will be even more important now that you’re at home. You’ll need to check it more often, so make use of filters and labels to sort what’s really ASAP and what can wait.
• Pretend you’re going into the office. The mental association you make between work and an office can make you more productive.
• It can be useful to set some tasks that let you mentally compartmentalize your home life and your work life, even when they’re both taking place in the same space.
• Conduct meetings via an online service such as Zoom, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoTo Meeting or Skype. It’s important to stay connected to co-workers.
• To ensure continuity and keep everyone apprised of all developments, let people know if you’re going to be away from your desk.
• Make sure everyone in a meeting has access to shared documents and a way to contribute to the meeting, whether by phone, chat or video.
• Clear communication is key. Reach out regularly to your teammates and leader so they know what you’re working on.
• Schedule a virtual lunch, coffee or happy hour. Use videoconferencing for more than just a conference.
• Prioritize your own time. Commit to activities that let you get up and move. Cook and eat healthy meals, and don’t forget to hydrate.
Sources: Wex, The Via Agency, L.L. Bean, Unum, Stonewall Kitchen, Memic
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Take tips from the people who survived World War II
-
Business
Tips for working from home
-
Letters to the Editor
NECEC good for business, energy prices
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine tourism industry need disaster relief
-
Business
Will coronavirus make the office obsolete?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.