The following area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England. UNE has campuses in Biddeford and Portland, as well as Tangier, Morocco.

Samantha Heath and Olivia McPherson, both of Albion; Haley Gagne and Zinaida Gregor, both of Augusta; Marina Barnes-Berniger and Ariana Veilleux, both of Belgrade; and Samantha Knox and Sidney Knox, both of Benton.

Also, Ashley Rhoades, of Clinton; Benjamin Kennedy and Kianna Sousa, both of Detroit; Eleanor Dekker and Margaret Marseglia, both of Dresden; and Alexa Bigelow, Allison Dumond and Brooke McLaughlin, all of Gardiner.

Also, Mallory Doiron, of Jay; Elizabeth Keeley, of Kents Hill; Courtney Buzzell, Ravin Davis and Abigail McGowan, all of Madison; Amelia Freeman, of Monmouth; Kamy Pooler, of New Sharon; and Lauren Chestnut, of North Anson.

Also, Alden Balboni, Tyler Pellerin and Julia Vigue, all of Oakland; Meghan Cookson, of Pittsfield; Kylie Collins, of Rangeley; Taylor Paulison and Julie Plummer, both of Richmond; and Korin Griffin, of Salem Township.

Also, Olivia Roy and J. Maxwell Russell, both of Sidney;Julia Steeves, of Skowhegan; Lauren Boatright and Kayla Goggin, both of South China; and Alexis Bonenfant and Beth Bowring, both of Vassalboro.

Also, Mohammad Atif-Sheikh, Libby Breznyak and Courtney Churchill, all of Waterville; Dustin Tripp, of Wayne; Avery Backus, of West Gardiner; and Dylan Jones and Cassandra Ray, both of Windsor.

Also, Evan Grard, of Winslow; and Chloe Armillotti, Megan Chamberland and Elliot Hachey, all of Winthrop.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

