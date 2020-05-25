DELAWARE, Ohio — Amanda Hays of Winthrop graduated summa cum laude this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Hays earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. At Ohio Wesleyan, Hays majored in History and Pre-Law.
The university was unable to hold a ceremony on campus and has recognized Hays and classmates with a “Celebrating the Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2020” video available on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/OhioWesleyanU.
