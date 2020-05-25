I look forward to voting on Nov. 3 for Chloe Maxmin to represent me in state Senate District 13 because, like me, she is an avid environmentalist. I was also a member of environmental advocacy groups in college, and upon graduation I came back, bringing home the lessons I learned and the experience I gained from working with peers who have new and different perspectives.

I feel so lucky to have a candidate I’m this excited about. I met Chloe in January at a campaign potluck, and I left feeling inspired, energized, and ready to get to work. I admire and respect a great deal what she has already achieved as the representative for House District 88, especially introducing the Green New Deal bill and having it pass. It’s also worth mentioning that this bill was the first of its kind to be endorsed by a state chapter of the labor union AFL-CIO. Leadership like Chloe’s for lucky Senate District 13 will go a long way toward sustaining and strengthening our district.

Chloe Maxmin has been a community organizer for 15 years, and it shows in her confidence in and connection to her community. Chloe was raised on her family’s farm, and after college she came back and worked in bars and restaurants to make enough money to live on as a young person in Maine; she now works two jobs in addition to being a state legislator. She is rooted in this district.

Chloe Maxmin will be a great senator for District 13, judging by her record as the representative for House District 88. And I, for one, cannot wait to see how she continues to support alternative and renewable energy sources to increase the resilience of our communities and reduce costs.

Jamie Dalgleish

Waldoboro

