A fire that destroyed two garages and all their contents Sunday on Embden Pond was started when the property owner was using a propane blow torch to burn leaves and shrubs that had collected around the foundation of the buildings, according to Anson fire Chief Stacy Beane.

Beane said Tuesday morning that the wooden garages on Hertzberg Road at the north end of the pond were about 40-by-30 feet and 28-by-30 feet in size and were situated close to each other, about 50 feet from an adjacent camp.

“It is a summer camp,” Beane said. “The residents live in Portland and came up for Memorial weekend. The camp itself didn’t burn, but it got hot enough so it melted the power meter and broke two windows in the upstairs of the camp.”

Items destroyed inside the wooden garages, which had metal roofs, were four wheelers, a compact tractor and a lot of tools, according to Beane.

She said the owner apparently was driving an all-terrain vehicle while using a propane blow torch to burn leaves and shrubs next to the foundations of the garages when the fire broke out.

“I saw propane tanks on the back of the ATV,” she said.

The afternoon fire drew firefighters from several towns including Anson, Madison, Starks, New Portland and Solon, according to Beane, who said they remained on the site about two hours.

“It ignited three propane tanks,” she said. “Those were burned off, and the fire went into the woods. We called a Maine Forest Service helicopter, but we pretty much had it knocked down before they got here. There were actually two firefighters from New Hampshire that came across on a boat, and they were really impressed with how fast we were able to lay down line and knock it down.”

She said the garages were insured and no one was hurt in the fire.

“We had an opposing wind off the lake pushing the fire to the woods, away from the camp itself,” she said, adding that spectators kept coming by to see what was happening.

“We had to call in traffic control,” she said. “We were shuttling water from an Embden hydrant at the community center.”

The Anson Fire Department covers Anson, North Anson and Embden.

