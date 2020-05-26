Maine Audubon will offer for an afternoon of online learning about forest habitat assessment at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

Participants can learn how to identify forest birds; what features songbirds need to breed successfully; different approaches to forest management; and then discuss options for techniques that help support forest birds and other wildlife, according to a news release from Kirsten Brewer of Kennebec Land Trust.

Forestry for Maine Birds is geared toward landowners, natural resource professionals, and anyone interested in learning about managing woodlands with birds in mind.

This workshop is hosted by the land trust and Winthrop-Monmouth Adult Education.

The workshop is one hour and the cost is $10. To register, visit msad11.maineadulted.org/course/forestry-for-maine-birds/. After registering, a link to the Zoom class will be sent.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-377-2848 and leave a message.

