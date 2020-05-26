The third installment of NextGen Maine’s web-based concert and talk series will be held Friday, May 29, through Monday, June 1, and will feature Rachel Flehinger of Adulting School in Portland, Myles Bullen of Portland and Heather Sanborn of Rising Tide Brewing in Portland, according to a news release from Elizabeth Rosen, NextGen Maine press secretary.

The series will continue to feature Maine musical groups performing free sets for the public, as well as local activists and brewers talking about how to stay politically active and support Maine businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballots, Ballads, and Brews is pre-recorded and made available online Friday through Monday of each weekend.

To attend, RSVP at mobilize.us/nextgenme/event/273072.

filed under:
June, May, portland maine, Things To Do, virtual events

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles