University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an update for farmers online at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, with Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal, and Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Nancy McBrady, according to a news release from Donna Coffin with the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Topics will focus on the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on Maine’s agricultural community.

These include the efforts undertaken to date; producer concerns including labor, personal protective equipment, and federal assistance programs; and the ongoing coordination with agricultural partners and service providers in Maine, and regionally and nationally. Farmers and food producers will be able to share questions or concerns during the session as time allows.

The session is free; registration is required. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu/register/product/weekly-farm-session-with-commissionerbeal/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Coffin at 207-262-7726 or [email protected].

More information also is on the program webpage extension.umaine.edu/piscataquis/agriculture/zoom/.

